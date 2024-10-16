ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Southern California on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium. The silver and black invade California as we share our NFL odds series and make a Raiders-Rams prediction and pick.

The Raiders are 2-4 coming into this one after losing 32-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things have turned sour after Las Vegas traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Now, they must face the Rams with no star receiver.

The Rams are 1-4 coming off a bye week. So far, things have been awful for them, as their only win has come on a come-from-behind victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles must start their bounce back this week.

Here are the Raiders-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Rams NFL Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +7 (-114)

Moneyline: +265

Los Angeles Rams: -7 (-106)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Rams

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders are 2-4 in their past six against the NFC.

The Raiders are 3-3 against the spread in their past six against the NFC.

Coach Antonio Pierce will coach against the Rams for the first time.

The Raiders need help on offense, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell must play better. So far, he has passed 403 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions over three games. Las Vegas needs a good running game; that is where Alexander Mattison and Zamir White come in. Significantly, Mattison has rushed 46 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns, while White has run 49 times for 152 yards but has not gotten into the endzone yet. Rookie Brock Bowers has caught 37 passes for 384 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers has caught 25 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown.

The defense does not have much. Yet, several players stand out. Maxx Crosby has generated 13 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Also, Robert Spillane has tallied 42 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Charles Snowden has added seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Also, Isaiah Pola-mao has tallied 13 solo tackles and one sack.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can establish some semblance of a running game and get some offense going. Then, the defense must pressure Matthew Stafford.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams have won three in a row against the Raiders.

The Rams are averaging 33.6 points per game in these games.

Matthew Stafford is 2-1 against the Raiders.

Stafford is the quarterback and has passed for 1,238 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Despite not having two of his best weapons, he has persevered. Cooper Kupp may return this week as he is finally practicing after missing some time with an ankle injury. However, Puka Nacua is still not practicing as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Kyren Williams has been the standout player on offense, and he has rushed 95 times for 360 yards with six touchdowns while also catching 14 passes for 71 yards and one score. Tutu Atwell has been solid, with 17 catches for 281 yards but still has not gotten into the endzone.

The defense is not thriving without the retired Aaron Donald. Regardless, some players stand out. Kobie Turner has generated 10 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Byron Young has tallied nine solo tackles and two sacks. The Rams need more picks, as Jaylen McCollough has the lone interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can get the ball to Williams, and he can find space and score multiple touchdowns. Then, the defense must pressure O'Connell and cause turnovers.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Raiders lead the all-time head-to-head series 8-7. However, the Rams have destroyed the Raiders in two of three games. The Raiders are 2-4 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 1-4. Additionally, the Raiders are 1-2 against the spread on the road, while the Rams are 1-1 against the odds at home. The Raiders are 0-1 against the spread against the NFC, while the Rams are playing against the AFC for the first time this season.

When you look at both teams, you see plenty of pitfalls. However, the Raiders seem to be in more disarray than the Rams. While the Raiders are just struggling like they always do, the Rams are struggling because they're missing their top two receivers. There is a significant difference. Kupp may return this week. If that happens, it gives the Rams another weapon. I think they will destroy the Raiders regardless of whether that happens. Take the Rams to take this game and cover the spread fresh off a bye.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: -7 (-106)