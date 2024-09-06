The Las Vegas Raiders faced a significant setback on Thursday when defensive end Malcolm Koonce landed on the injury report with a knee issue sustained during practice.

On Friday, head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed that Koonce would miss Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers but did not provide details on the severity of the injury. His absence delivers a significant blow to the Raiders' defense, as the team must now rely on its depth.

Malcolm Koonce's absence puts pressure on Wilson and Robinson to step up in Raiders' defense

Koonce, who posted a career-high eight sacks last season, had solidified himself as a key pass-rusher alongside Maxx Crosby, forming a dynamic duo that helped elevate the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, particularly in the latter half of the season. Without Koonce, Antonio Pierce is looking to 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson to step up.

“He’ll be out,” Pierce confirmed on Friday. “When one guy’s out, next-man-up mentality. Tyree Wilson, J-Rob [Janarius Robinson], those guys have had a lot of opportunities to play, and we expect them to step up and play well.”

Wilson, who struggled during his rookie season, now faces added pressure to perform. Though he showed flashes of potential, his impact was inconsistent. Pierce’s comments reflect the team’s belief in Wilson, but the upcoming game will be a critical test for him, as well as for Robinson, a former fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. Robinson, with limited experience but a strong preseason, will have to translate that momentum into regular-season success.

Koonce’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in the Raiders’ pass rush, but Wilson and Robinson will need to rise to the challenge if the Raiders hope to maintain defensive pressure against the Chargers. The two teams will square off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.