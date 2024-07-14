The 2023 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders was as tale of two halves. The season started off poorly, with the Raiders failing to field a dangerous offense and the defense doing its best to keep them in games. Everything changed on Halloween, when a 26-14 loss against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football forced the team to make some tough choices. They fired both head coach and general manager, paving the way for Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco to take over this year.

Once Antonio Pierce took over, the Raiders instantly had a new sense of energy and excitement. Las Vegas finished the season with a 5-4 record under Pierce's leadership. Now, they are looking to make a bigger splash in 2024 now that they've had an entire offseason to install his schemes and reload the roster.

However, not every player on the roster right now will make the team. Las Vegas will cut down the roster throughout the preseason, narrowing the team down to only the best players. Some players who would normally survive roster cuts may end up getting traded to another team.

With that in mind, let's explore three Raiders trade candidates who may be moved before the end of training camp.

Could Davante Adams get traded to a contender?

This is not the first time Davante Adams' name has come up as a trade candidate. After all, Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders just a few years ago.

Adams has been the subject of trade rumors once again after some interesting developments this offseason. Adams had some harsh words for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders during a few episodes of Receiver on Netflix. This has caused some fans to worry about the team's tenuous relationship with Adams.

Adams has also recently been linked as a possible trade target for the New York Jets. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who played with Adams in Green Bay, has dropped multiple hints recently that he would like to play with Adams again.

The Raiders may also come to the conclusion that a player like Davante Adams does not fit their timeline for success. This could cause them to seek a trade where they can get something in return for Adams.

Thayer Munford Jr. could be replaced by a rookie

This might be the least realistic trade target of the three.

Thayer Munford Jr. is the starting right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has significantly exceeded expectations as a seventh-round selection in 2022. Munford Jr. started his rookie season at right tackle but ended up losing his starting job and became a backup for the rest of that season. He then became the starting right tackle early in the 2023 season and has never looked back.

Munford Jr. played well down the stretch for the Raiders after interim head coach Antonio Pierce took the reins. Therefore, it is possible that Munford Jr. is someone who will stick with the Raiders for a long time. Although, Pierce's regime did not acquire Thayer Munford Jr. so it is hard to be sure.

There is also the fact that Las Vegas spent a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Delmar “D.J.” Glaze, a right tackle out of Maryland. The long-term plan on the offensive line could be for Glaze to eventually start at right tackle.

If the Raiders did end up trading Munford Jr. during training camp, it would likely happen for one of two reasons. Either they receive a trade offer that is too good to pass up, or Glaze legitimately wins the job and the Raiders decide to move on from Munford Jr.

Like I said, this is the least likely of the our three Raiders trade candidates.

The Raiders should see what they can get for Tyree Wilson

Las Vegas had high hopes for Tyree Wilson. The Raiders selected Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Josh McDaniels regime clearly had visions of Tyree Wilson screaming off the edge opposite of Maxx Crosby. This vision never came to pass during his rookie year. Wilson only logged four sacks and 24 total pressures on 308 pass-rush snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Malcolm Koonce, a 2021 third-round pick, has become the second starting defensive end for the Raiders. There has also been some talk about using Tyree Wilson on the interior of the defensive line instead of on the edge.

None of this is encouraging from a player who was drafted early in the first round just over a year ago.

Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco did not draft Tyree Wilson, so there is no built-in reason why they wouldn't trade him. The question is: would anyone around the NFL be willing to acquire Tyree Wilson? And if so, what price would they pay the Raiders?

It's just as likely that Wilson plays out his rookie contract in Las Vegas, even if he doesn't make a big impact.

Ultimately, Wilson's fate should come down to his evaluation during training camp.