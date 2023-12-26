Antonio Pierce had the Raiders hyped even after the win over the Chiefs.

Antonio Pierce is not a miracle worker, but he's definitely doing a great job leading the Las Vegas Raiders as the team's interim head coach following the dismissal of Josh McDaniels. Pierce has galvanized Las Vegas and even steered the team to a shock 20-14 win at Arrowhead Stadium over the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

After the game, Pierce got his team's attention with a strong speech, summing up the upset victory and adding more fire to the Raiders, who are still in contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Despite missing star running back Josh Jacobs and an offense that only had nine completed passes, the Raiders found a way to bring Patrick Mahomes and company down to their knees, thanks in large part to their stout defense. Las Vegas' offense scored just six points, both off field goals by kicker Daniel Carlson, while the Raiders' stop unit scored two touchdowns. One was from a fumble return by Bilal Nichols in the second quarter and the other was a pick-six by Jack Jones right in the next drive by the Chiefs.

Raiders are still kicking

The Raiders are simply not going away, and while their playoff fate is no longer entirely in their control, they have two winnable games ahead of them. In Week 17, they will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts on the road before closing out their regular-season schedule in Week 18 with a date at home with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.