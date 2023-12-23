We're here to share our NFL Christmas odds series, make a Raiders-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. We're here to share our NFL Christmas odds series, make a Raiders-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raiders destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 in Week 15. Somehow, they led 42-0 at halftime. Aidan O'Connell was efficient, going 20 for 34 with 248 yards passing for four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zamir White rushed 17 times for 69 yards and one score. Davante Adams had eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Tre Tucker had three catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns, the first of his career. Michael Mayer had four receptions for 39 years. Overall, the Raiders went 9 for 16 on third-down conversions. The Raiders also had 378 total yards. Meanwhile, the defense forced five turnovers.

The Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots 27-17 to snap a two-game losing streak. Initially, they led 14-10 at halftime. But the Chiefs pulled away in the third quarter. Significantly, Patrick Mahomes went 27 for 37 with 305 yards passing for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 13 times for 37 yards and caught four passes for 64 yards. Likewise, Rashee Rice had nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce had five receptions for 28 yards. Overall, the Chiefs went 5 for 13 on third-down conversions. The defense forced two turnovers.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 73-54-2. Also, they defeated the Raiders 31-17 a few weeks ago in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Raiders. Moreover, they have won two in a row against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium and are 8-2 in the last 10 home games against the Raiders.

This is one of the biggest and oldest rivalries in the NFL. Now, they will meet once again on Christmas Day to determine who is the superior franchise.

Here are the Raiders-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Christmas Odds: Raiders-Chiefs Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +10.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders are playing out the stretch, hoping the season can end sooner rather than later. Ultimately, they are still technically in the playoff race, but they need everything to go right just to make the big dance.

O'Connell has been efficient, but not spectacular, since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo. Overall, he has passed for 1,613 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight games. O'Connell will need help from his running game. So far, Jacobs has rushed 233 times for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Adams has continued to be elite, catching 84 passes for 968 yards and five touchdowns. Likewise, Jakobi Meyers has 59 catches for 648 yards and seven scores.

The defense does not have much going for them. Yet, there are four playmakers who can make a difference. Maxx Crosby is a beast, with 48 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Malcolm Koone has been solid, with 21 solo tackles and four sacks. Robert Spillane might not play this week. Ultimately, the Raiders need him as he has 63 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Tre'von Moehrig has 58 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can play ball control and maintain possession. Then, they need to avoid getting burned by Mahomes.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs finally snapped their losing streak last week. Regardless, there is still work to do as they attempt to secure good positioning in the playoffs and win another division title.

Mahomes continues to play well, tossing 3,703 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while rushing 61 times for 334 yards. Now, he will get Isiah Pacheco back after the running back has missed two games with an injury. Pacheco has rushed 176 times for 779 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kelce continues to thrive, with 85 catches for 924 yards and five touchdowns. Rice has emerged as a top target, catching 68 passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has done well enough to steal some games this season. First, Chris Jones continues to play well, with 17 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Mike Danna has been good, with 29 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Likewise, George Karlaftis has generated 24 solo tackles and nine sacks. L'Jarious Snead has been a solid piece of the secondary, garnering 55 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can produce on offense and move the chains. Then, they need to force the Raiders to pass.

Final Raiders-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Raiders usually play the Chiefs tough. However, the Chiefs will have just a little more motivation to keep their foot on the gas for the entirety of this game. Chiefs cover the spread and win big.

Final Raiders-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-110)