The Las Vegas Raiders have snatched two straight victories with Aidan O'Connell behind center. O'Connell has pulled off the consecutive wins amid chatter of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward coming to Vegas in 2025. But what does Antonio Pierce believe?

O'Connell's 2025 future emerged as a hot topic for Pierce's Monday presser. The head coach fielded several questions about O'Connell's role for next season. Pierce dished the bombardment with an ominous take involving the second-year quarterback, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“I think Aidan O'Connell will be a starting NFL quarterback,” Pierce bluntly said.

Sounds like Pierce has become more confident in O'Connell ahead of '25. The former Purdue QB is 2-4 as a starter this season. But he's thrown more touchdowns (six) than interceptions (three) in all six games. O'Connell hasn't delivered a multiple interception game this season either. And the Raiders have beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints with O'Connell surpassing 241 passing yards in both victories.

Could Raiders still move Aidan O'Connell?

Las Vegas faces a new dilemma. Even the Raiders' current winning streak has complicated some matters in Sin City.

The Raiders have pulled themselves out of contention in landing the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft through their winning streak. Pierce and Vegas have even gravitated outside of picking within the top five should the season end now. Their winning streak is diluting the chances of Colorado's Sanders or even Miami's Ward from landing with the Silver and Black.

But does Pierce's words indicate O'Connell will be QB1 for the Raiders next season? Or is Pierce secretly indicating that O'Connell will find a starting role elsewhere?

The Silver and Black would have a hard time trying to move O'Connell. He still has two years left on his rookie contract after this season. Even if the Raiders draft a signal caller, their QB room remains thin. He's also 7-9 overall as a starter with a touchdown to interception ratio of 18:10. All the more reason why O'Connell looks like a lock to stay.

Pierce still faces a murky future. Owner Mark Davis plus co-owner Tom Brady likely will look at a big picture vision. Perhaps Davis pivots to a blowup and makes a run at Mike Vrabel or Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Both of whom are anticipated to garner head coaching attention. The new coach then would pursue his own QB.

A Sunday upset of the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers, however, increases Pierce and O'Connell's chances of staying. Which then means O'Connell is instantly QB1 for Vegas in '25.