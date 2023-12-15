Antonio Pierce wants the Raiders continue their onslaught into the final stages of the Chargers game.

The Las Vegas Raiders are determined to crush the Los Angeles Chargers during their Thursday Night Football matchup. By halftime, the Raiders were stunningly up 42-0. Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce had a bold message for his team before the second half got started.

How will the Raiders handle such a large lead entering the final stages of the game?

This was Antonio Pierce's simple, but powerful message to Las Vegas as the team regrouped for halftime:

“Press the gas pedal even harder,” Pierce said, per Mike Garafolo.

It seems Las Vegas took the head coach's message to heart. The Raiders increased their lead to 56 as they entered the fourth quarter. Moreover, they still held Los Angeles to just seven points.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is having a field day. The 25-year-old threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns as the fourth quarter barely got started. In addition, he helped Las Vegas convert on nine of the 14 third-down situations.

Many have questioned the Raiders after a poor start to the season. Former head coach Josh McDaniels was fired and the future of the team was uncertain. However, the Raiders' statement performance against the Chargers is showing the NFL that Las Vegas is not the team to be played with.

Coach Pierce and Las Vegas want to capitalize on their momentum to see if the team can climb the AFC West standings. As the game comes down to the wire, how will the Raiders handle such a large lead? If they continue their performance, they will soon be celebrating a Thursday Night Football victory.