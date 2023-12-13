Antonip Pierce reiterated a timeless adage about winning games in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce came up with a defiant championship take after their 3-0 shutout loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Antonio Pierce reiterated a timeless adage about winning Super Bowl titles, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“#Raiders Pierce: ‘I know this organization likes to score points, but dammit, you win championships with defense,” Gutierrez tweeted on Wednesday.

The Raiders' game against the Vikings on Sunday was one of the low points of the 2023 NFL season. Neither team scored until Minnesota's Greg Joseph made a 36-yard field-goal attempt with 1:57 left in the game.

In mustering a combined three points in Week 14, the Raiders and Vikings became part of the NFL's record books for the wrong reasons.

It was the first 3-0 game the NFL has seen in 16 years. The last time that happened, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins 3-0 in the 2007 NFL season.

That was Mike Tomlin's second season as Steelers head coach. He's been calling the shots for Pittsburgh for the past 18 seasons.

'I DON'T TAKE IT LIGHTLY': “There are not many people from my background, grew up from where I grew up (Compton, California), to be in front of this stage, to have this kind of responsibility.” — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce https://t.co/uB2ajRDInL #8NN #RaiderNation — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 13, 2023

Had the Raiders and Vikings not scored on Sunday, they would've duplicated the Detroit Lions' and New York Giants' scoreless tie in 1943.

Antonio Pierce brought in his former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin prior to the game against the Vikings. Pierce also picked former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' brain prior to Week 14. Alas, even Coughlin and Lewis couldn't help the Raiders put points on the board.

Sure, Las Vegas held Minnesota to just three points yet the Raiders still lost their third straight game. Defense can only do so much – you also have to move the sticks so you can win in the NFL.

Hopefully, Antonio Pierce's Raiders will get back on track against the Justin Herbert-less Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.