Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer had high praise for wide receiver Davante Adams during a Wednesday press conference at Raiders' training camp.

“A 50-50 ball for most receivers is 80-20 for him,” Hoyer said on Wednesday, via a Wednesday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Paul Gutierrez.

Adams, a former second-round pick out of Fresno State, played and started in 17 games for the Raiders during the 2022 season. He earned 1,516 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and 100 receptions, highlighted by a 177-yard performance during a 27-20 Las Vegas win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. His 90.5 Pro Football Focus receiving rating put him in fourth place in the NFL and on par with Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson for receivers with 100 or more targets.

The Raiders acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers in a 2022 trade that sent their 2022 first and second-round selections to Green Bay. He would sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract with Las Vegas. Adams, receivers Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow highlight a few of the receivers under contract for the Raiders in 2023, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac.

Hoyer spent the last few seasons with the New England Patriots. He would be released in March before signing a two-year contract with the Raiders in April.

“I mean look, when I got released from New England, there was only one place that I was going to play and that was for Josh (McDaniels),” Hoyer said on Wednesday, via Raiders Today. “I wasn't going to go learn a new system, learn a new verbiage.

“So, when the opportunity presented itself, it was something that I didn't want to pass up.”