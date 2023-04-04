Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Brian Hoyer is likely to be the backup to newly-signed starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Meirov.

The quarterback room now has two familiar faces for head coach Josh McDaniels, with both Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo in the fold. Year one was unsuccessful for Josh McDaniels with the Raiders, as they went 6-11 despite the addition of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Quarterback Derek Carr was eventually released in the offseason.

McDaniels’ history with Hoyer comes from their days with the New England Patriots, of course. Hoyer’s first three years in the league were spent with the Patriots. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before returning to the Patriots in 2017. He spent part of 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers. Hoyer came back to New England in 2018, then spent a year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, before spending the last three seasons with the Patriots.

Garoppolo and Hoyer were both backup quarterbacks with the Patriots at different points when McDaniels was on the staff under head coach Bill Belichick. Now, McDaniels is attempting to build his own culture with the Raiders. It did not work out in his first stint as a head coach in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Now with the division rival Raiders, McDaniels hopes the second time is the charm.

Hoyer is a familiar face, and now the McDaniels has two quarterbacks who are familiar with the system he wants to run.