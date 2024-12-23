After the Las Vegas Raiders secured their third win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it sparked an honest reaction from rookie tight end, Brock Bowers. After he spent his time with Georgia football and a two-time National Champion, it's been anything but.

However, Bowers joined an exclusive club in the Raiders win. He became one of three tight ends to have over 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie season. The Raiders first-year player joined Kyle Pitts and Hall-of-Famer Mike Ditka in that list. Regardless, Bowers was simply happy to secure the win.

He spoke with The Athletic after the game and explained his immediate reaction to the game, despite reports of chasing the No. 1 pick. “Thinking about records just stresses me out,” Bowers said. “I just want to win. The vibes are way better. It’s awesome to see the owner in here so happy for once.”

Las Vegas has been through a shaky season so far, and some of it isn't their fault. Rather, simply bad luck. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. As a result, second-year player Aidan O'Connell took the reigns. However, he battled an injury, which forced the Raiders to sign Desmond Ridder.

They remained competitive through all of it, taking the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire. Still, Bowers has shown out and been the promising piece of a Las Vegas rebuild.

Will Brock Bowers keep playing as the Raiders aim closer to a top pick?

It's tough to say. After all, the Jaguars and the Raiders have the same record heading into Week 17. Despite this though, head coach Antonio Pierce is determined to have them be a competitive team. Still, the Raiders need a franchise quarterback. Luckily, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with premier quarterback talent. Players like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, and Quinn Ewers highlight a talented class.

Even with the Raiders don't land the No. 1 or the No. 2 pick, there are plenty of options to go with. Furthermore, Las Vegas could have Bowers be a pivotal part of the process. He's their best pass-catcher by a mile, even as a rookie. Establishing a quality franchise quarterback could elevate the team to previous success.

Las Vegas has two more games, one against the New Orleans Saints and one against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints are fighting for pride, after their head coach was fired midway through the season. On the other hand, the Chargers could be fighting for a playoff spot or better positioning. The Raiders could play spoiler in Week 18, even if it means costing them a shot at the No. 2 pick.