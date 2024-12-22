The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a rather forgettable 2024 season. Brock Bowers, however, has delivered unforgettable moments for the Silver and Black. The dynamic tight end now has joined an exclusive club.

Bowers is already the league's third-best impactful rookie this season. The rookie surpassed the 1,000-yard mark against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Bowers is now a part of a short list of TEs who've accomplished such a feat, per the Raiders' Public Relations department.

“Brock Bowers has now eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. One of only three tight ends in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season. Joining Kyle Pitts and Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka,” the Raiders' PR X page posted.

That means Bowers has set the rookie TE mark for receiving yardage by a Raiders player. He elevated his total yards to 1,004 early against the Jaguars inside Allegiant Stadium. He could be eyeing an NFL record too.

Raiders' Brock Bowers nearing longstanding NFL record

Bowers becomes the first NFL TE to scale the century mark since Pitts in 2021, who tallied 1,026 yards. But at this pace, he could be eyeing a longstanding NFL record.

Mike Ditka remains the NFL record-holder for most single-season receiving yards by a TE at 1,076. The NFL Hall of Famer hit that mark in 1961.

The first-rounder out of Georgia is looking more like the biggest threat to shatter that mark. Ditka tallied his yardage during a time the league played 14 regular-season games. Bowers still has three games left including the Sunday Jaguars game.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder needs only 73 more yards to break Ditka's 63-year-old record. Las Vegas still has the road trip to New Orleans and the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers to come.

Bowers has a chance to take down Ditka's mark either during Sunday's game or even early against the Saints. The 22-year-old who once grew up in the Raiders' former training camp city of Napa has now become the newest beloved member of Raiders nation. And a record-breaking threat at that for Vegas.