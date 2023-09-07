There is major drama right now between Chandler Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels, and the defensive end is taking to Instagram to leak alleged texts and air their dirty laundry. In response, Jones claims the organization sent the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home to do a wellness check. This is all going down just days before the Raiders play their Week 1 game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Jones wasn’t at Raiders practice on Wednesday, just four days before the team plays its Week 1 opener vs. the Broncos for what Josh McDaniels called a “private” and “personal' manner.” However, the drama between the two sides is anything but private right now as Jones is documenting it all on social media.

The Raiders DE went on an Instagram rant Tuesday, posting a string of messages saying that he no longer wants to play for the Raiders under Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler and that they wouldn’t let him in the team facility.

Chandler Jones went off in Instagram after not being able to get in the Raiders' gym 👀 (via @chanjones55 /IG) pic.twitter.com/70p5fOH43J — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 5, 2023

The next day, things seemed to have cooled down, and Jones posted a cryptic message on Twitter, writing, “God is good, all the time,” with a prayer hands emoji.

On Thursday, though, Chandler Jones was back at it, leaking alleged texts from McDaniels on Instagram and saying he will keep posting about this unless the team allows him to play in Week 1.

More from Chandler Jones IG pic.twitter.com/eS5NEMF4E3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2023

Things got even more intense when, “In posts to his Instagram account that have since been deleted, Jones showed the badge of a member of Las Vegas’ Crisis Response Team that he said the Raiders sent to his home,” NBC Sports reported Thursday. “[Jones] said Dr. Heather Thanepohn, who is the clinical program manager of the CRT, told him he needed to come with them because he was ‘in danger.’”

No update has come from the Raiders side since McDaniels’ original statement about the matter, so there is likely more to come here.

Chandler Jones had a disappointing first season with the Raiders after signing a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason. The two-time All-Pro had just 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the team last year. Following Jones’ struggles last season, the Raiders drafted DE Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.