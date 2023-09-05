The Las Vegas Raiders are likely hoping that Chandler Jones will have a much more productive 2023 campaign for them after he struggled during his initial season with them in 2022. Week 1 hasn't even rolled around yet, but it looks like Jones already has problems with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler over his inability to get into the team's gym.

Jones struggled to live up to the high expectations surrounding him in his first season with Las Vegas (38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 15 QB Hits, 3 PD, 1 FF, 3 FR, 1 TD), and he will be looking to bounce back in 2023. However, he posted a fiery tirade on social media aimed towards McDaniels and Ziegler over his inability to find his way into the Raiders gym.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Chandler Jones went off in Instagram after not being able to get in the Raiders' gym 👀 (via @chanjones55 /IG) pic.twitter.com/70p5fOH43J — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 5, 2023

The Raiders can never seem to escape drama for whatever reason, and just when everything went quiet ahead of Week 1, Chandler Jones came barging in with this tirade. Jones' posts a picture of texts that appear to be sent to Ziegler asking to be let into the Raiders gym, while saying that he doesn't want to play for Las Vegas if this is how McDaniels and Ziegler are going to treat him.

With Week 1 just around the corner, this is certainly not something that the Raiders want to have drag on throughout the week. Jones' situation seems quite volatile, and McDaniels and Ziegler are going to have to act quickly to make sure it doesn't have an impact on their team. But for this odd reason, Jones' Week 1 status has suddenly been cast in doubt for Las Vegas.