By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As if the season couldn’t get any worse for the Las Vegas Raiders, Chandler Jones is now expected to be sidelined for their remaining regular season games due to injury.

Head coach Josh McDaniels admitted as much while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, noting that the edge rusher is likely done for the year due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 16, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Jones suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was immediately ruled out, prompting concerns that his condition is serious. The Raiders have yet to reveal the details of Jones’ injury, but the fact that he’s set to miss their last two games indicates that it is really a significant issue.

It’s definitely a disappointing end to Chandler Jones’ first season with the Raiders after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the team in the 2022 offseason. He has only recorded 4.5 sacks this 2022–3.0 of which came in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers–and 15 QB hits. Those numbers pale in comparison to his 10.5 sacks and 26 QB hits in 15 games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Jones is not the only newly injured player for the Raiders as well. Linebacker Denzel Perryman is also going to be shut down for the rest of the year due to a dislocated shoulder.

“They both, I’d say, incurred some injuries that could affect their ability to play again this year,” McDaniels said of Jones and Perryman on Monday, via Sports Illustrated. “We don’t have all the things we need in terms of imaging and those kinds of things. So, that’s all being done today, and we’ll have more information obviously after this afternoon.”