By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a rather concerning blow on Saturday after Chandler Jones was forced to exit their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injury.

Jones suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of the contest and was immediately ruled out, sparking fears that his condition is serious. The 32-year-old defensive end actually had to be carted off the field after colliding with his Las Vegas teammate and fellow pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders didn’t provide any update on his injury after ruling him out, only mentioning that it’s an elbow issue.

It has yet to be seen if Chandler Jones will miss time because of the health setback, but it certainly couldn’t come at the worst possible time for the Raiders. Las Vegas is still trying to fight for a playoff spot, so the potential absence of a key player is a big blow to their winning odds.

While Jones had a slow start to his career with the Raiders after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the team, he’s actually starting to find his rhythm in recent weeks. He has 4.5 sacks so far, four of which came in their previous three games–including 3.0 sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. And who could forget his interception in Week 15 against the New England Patriots that led to his walk-off TD?

Hopefully Jones’ injury isn’t as significant as initially feared. But if he is to miss time, it’ll definitely be a huge headache for the franchise.