Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders came back from a 16-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 1. After the game, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and star running back Josh Jacobs couldn’t say enough good things about their new quarterback.

“He's a good leader. He's won a lot of games in this league,” Josh McDaniels told reporters, per NFL.com. “I think the guys in the locker room know who they have and what this guy can do, how competitive he is. He's a very good leader. He's a great communicator. Just does what it takes to win. Doesn't care about his statistics or anything like that, it's just ‘whatever I can do at my position to try to help the team win, I'm going to try to do it.' Super happy that he's a Raider.”

“Man, he's a dog,” Josh Jacobs added. “Any quarterback that's willing to take a hit in a big moment to secure a win got my respect.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jimmy Garoppolo led the Raiders to a touchdown on his first drive with the team but didn’t score a TD again until six minutes to go in the game. The willingness to take a hit that Jacobs mentioned comes from Jimmy G's two scrambles on either side of the two-minute warning to ice the game.

Garoppolo finished the Raiders’ Week 1 tilt vs. the Broncos 20-of-26 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Las Vegas now heads into Week 2 at 1-0, where they will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.