Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum are getting married in Las Vegas over the weekend, per FOX5 Las Vegas. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler of the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed the news. Waller, the tight end for the Raiders, and Plum who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, are two of the better players in their sports.

Waller dealt with injuries during the 2022 season for the Raiders. The star tight end still reeled in 28 receptions for 388 yards. However, Darren Waller emerged as one of the better players at the position in 2019 and 2020. He tallied a combined total of 2,341 receiving yards and 197 receptions during that span.

Plum was instrumental in the Aces’ championship 2022 campaign. She averaged over 20 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 42 percent three-point shooting. Plum added over five assists per contest for good measure. It has been quite the year for Kelsey Plum, who also won the WNBA All-Star Game MVP in addition to the Aces’ championship. And now, ahead of the 2023 season, she is set to marry Darren Waller.

Waller and the Raiders didn’t have as successful of a season. They struggled throughout which led to the end of QB Derek Carr’s tenure in Las Vegas. Darren Waller is hoping the Raiders can turn things around in 2023, even going as far as to recruit Aaron Rodgers.

Waller and Plum’s wedding location is certainly fitting, given that they both happen to play in Las Vegas. It should be an exciting event with two of Vegas’ most notable sports stars tying the knot over the weekend.