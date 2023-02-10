As Aaron Rodgers decides his NFL fate, many have linked the quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders tight end Darren Waller is amongst the may and has recently made his pitch to get Rodgers to Las Vegas.

Waller said he would be a, “happy camper,” if Rodgers were to come to the Raiders at Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party, via TMZ. If Rogers were to make that decision, Waller has made some promises about Las Vegas.

“If you come, it’s gonna be lit!” Waller said of Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is under contract with the Green Bay Packers through 2026. However, much like last season, there have been rumblings of Rodgers potentially leaving the Packers. He has been the talk of the offseason as fans await Rodgers’ decision to stay or go.

If Rodgers does leave, Las Vegas seems like a realistic landing place. LV is in the process of moving on from Derek Carr. Adding Rodgers would give the Raiders a massive upgrade at quarterback and re-open their Super Bowl window.

Whoever is throwing passes for the Raiders, Darren Waller should be one of their primary targets. Since joining the Raiders in 2018, Waller has caught 286 passes for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

If Rodgers does decide to leave the Packers, he will have ample suitors looking to trade for him. The Raiders might be one of those teams. If they are, Waller is doing his best to sway Rodgers to Las Vegas. He’s hopeful the QB-TE tandem won’t just have a lit time, but will light up the entire NFL.