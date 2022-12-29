By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big change at quarterback, announcing on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the starter moving forward. Carr has even left the team to avoid being a distraction as the Raiders explore trade options in the offseason, although the possibility of staying isn’t off the table, either.

As the organization heads into a new direction with Stidham under center, he’s already got the support of his teammates. Star tight end Darren Waller spoke out on Stidham stepping in as QB1 and made it clear: Everyone believes in him.

“The only thing that’s productive is to support Jarrett going forward,” Waller said Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re rallying around him and letting him know we believe in him and doing what we can to prepare for San Francisco.

“I think he’s ready, and I think he’s going about it in a way that’s unique to him,” Waller said. “He’s not trying to be anybody else or be too rah-rah or too loud. He speaks when he thinks he needs to and jokes with guys, picks them up. He has the personality to go out there and do well.

“I see him locked in, as he has been throughout the season. Makes a lot of good throws, and guys have been excited for him and his overall knowledge of the system.”

It’s certainly surprising to see Derek Carr get benched, but it’s clear a change needed to be made with Vegas sitting at 6-9. Stidham has only taken 13 snaps in 2022, completing 61.5% of his passes for 72 yards. Needless to say, a small sample size. He’ll get the opportunity to prove himself and hopefully find some immediate chemistry with the likes of Waller and Davante Adams.

As for Waller, he’s been limited to seven games this season, reeling in 23 receptions for 281 yards and two scores. Stidham’s first start of the campaign won’t be easy as the Raiders face the high-flying San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.