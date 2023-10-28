When the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams was excited to join the Silver and Black in large part because the move reunited him with his former college quarterback and good friend, Derek Carr.

Yet after one season with the two Fresno State alumni reunited, Carr left the Raiders for the New Orleans Saints. After playing with different quarterbacks on the Raiders in his second season in Las Vegas, Adams got honest on coming to play with Carr and then him leaving.

“I came here to play with Derek. I can't say I would've been here if he wasn't here. That kind of put the stamp on everything for me,” Adams said on The Rich Eisen Show. “There's a series of things as to why I ended up being here. Playing with my quarterback who I had a lot of success with in college, that factored in heavily for me. It definitely took a toll on me when he left … it definitely hurt not having him around.”

Just moments ago, @richeisen wrapped up a frank 1-on-1 chat with the brilliant @tae15adams and asked him the main questions of the moment for the perennial Pro Bowler: is he happy with the @raiders? And could Monday Night possibly be his last game with them? pic.twitter.com/0EumyHQ4NZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 28, 2023

Davante Adams has since been the subject of trade rumors because the Raiders haven't gotten him the ball as much since Carr left. In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 15 touchdowns. So far in 2023, he has 46 receptions for 528 yards and only one 100-yard game after having eight such games a year ago.

The Raiders have since dismissed those trade rumors and Adams clarified he is “happy” to play for the Silver and Black. The Raiders take on the Detroit Lions this week on Monday Night Football.