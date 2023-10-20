The Las Vegas Raiders haven't exactly been putrid during the 2023 season thus far; entering their Week 7 clash against Joe Burrow and the Chicago Bears, the Raiders have posted a 3-3 record, which isn't great, but that record doesn't necessarily warrant the doom and gloom surrounding the franchise. But it's clear that for some of the Raiders' most prominent players, such as Davante Adams, the team has fallen way short of expectations, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

The Raiders currently rank 26th in the NFL in average points per game despite adding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr. That won't cut it, especially if the Raiders aim to compete for the Super Bowl. And the Raiders' star wide receiver knows it. But Adams knows as well that there really may be a more simple solution available to the problems the team is facing.

Davante Adams, on his official Twitter (X) account, agreed with what The Athletic' Tashan Reed made of the Raiders WR's earlier coments when it comes to diagnosing the issues plaguing the Raiders offense. Reed wrote that Adams believes the offense can be “significantly better” if he gets the ball more, and the 30-year old wideout agreed vehemently.

“Simple. Thank you brother,” Adams wrote.

While that could be an easy enough solution for the Raiders to implement against the Bears on Sunday, it's definitely concerning that Davante Adams felt the need to air his grievances in a public setting. This could imply that there is significant distrust from Adams towards his team's brain trust.

Whatever the case may be, Las Vegas will be put to the test on Sunday night, where fans will be on the lookout for whatever changes Josh McDaniels implements on offense.