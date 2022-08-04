Raiders’ Davante Adams, Derek Carr hilariously expose Hunter Renfrow over Uber blunder

The Las Vegas Raiders made arguably the biggest trade in their franchise history this offseason. They traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, helping solidify the Raiders as one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL. Adams might be the new guy in town, but he certainly doesn’t mind poking fun at his new teammates. On Wednesday, he did just that posting a hilarious video on Instagram.

The video begins with Adams looking down at his camera with a disappointed look. We then cut to Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow climbing into the front passenger seat of a very small car. We see Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and Mack Hollins stuffing into the back seats alongside Adams. There is a caption that states “@hunterrenfrow is no longer in charge of ubers yall.”

Watching three professional football players squeezing into the back of a small sedan is quite hilarious. It has the feel of a clown car to it.

It’s a good sign that Adams feels comfortable enough that he can make fun of his new Raiders teammate.

Las Vegas also added All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones in free agency this season to play on a suddenly stacked defensive line. The Raiders are coming off just their second playoff appearance in the last 20 years and are looking to make a return trip. The only thing that could potentially keep that from happening, aside from injuries, is the sheer depth of the conference and division.

An argument can be made that 10 of the best 12 teams in football are in the AFC. The AFC West particularly might have the best set of quarterbacks for a single division in NFL history.