Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams went on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and discussed his top five wide receivers list in today’s game which has Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and others. His super confident take was that he is the best wide receiver in the league right now.

Video: "I be real but I can't say that anyone is better than me in my position in the league, but.." (via @shannonsharpeee, @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/0QRLVmIt1Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 20, 2023

Placing him aside, Adams had Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson at the number two spot. Along with Jefferson in that same spot is Tyreek Hill who plays for the Miami Dolphins. For the season, Jefferson led the league in receptions where he totaled 128 of them. Another great feat is that he also led everyone in yards with an astounding 1,809 yards. Most NFL players and fans regarded him to be a front runner for the NFL MVP award.

On the other hand, Tyreek Hill ranked second in rushing yards where he picked up 1,710 of them. He finished the season with 119 receptions. Stefon Diggs would find himself at third place in the Raiders’ list. This is more than warranted given that he is tied for third in touchdowns because he had 11 of them for the season. Diggs is also fourth in receptions by recording 108 throughout the season.

Unexpectedly, Adams selected Jacksonville Jaguars injured Calvin Ridley at fourth. In order to rehabilitate his fractured foot and prepare for the upcoming season, Ridley missed the 2022–23 campaign. Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys were the people to occupy his fifth place. Evans’ season average was 14.6 thanks to his 77 receptions and 1,124 rushing yards. Despite only being in his third season, CeeDee Lamb has made Davante Adams’ list. Given that he finished sixth in rushing yards (1,359) and fifth in receptions (107), this nod from a great receiver is well-deserved.