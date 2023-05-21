The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world last year when they traded a pair of draft picks to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders then signed Adams to a blockbuster five-year, $141.25 million deal.

In the unpredictable world of the NFL, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio would not be surprised to see the Raiders part ways with Adams after a mere one season.

In a column on ProFootballTalk.com, Florio took some time to react to recent comments made by Adams in which the veteran wideout noted that he does not “see eye-to-eye” with the Raiders’ vision for the offense.

Florio touched on the possibility of the Raiders soon trading Adams. If the Raiders decide to trade him before June 1, they would then take on a dead cap hit of $31.4 million for the 2023 campaign. In the case that Las Vegas ships off the wideout after June 1, then they would hold a cap charge of $7.85 million in 2023.

Florio also listed a few teams that could be a fit for Adams if Las Vegas pushes to trade him before the 2023 season, including the New Orleans Saints.

“The question is whether that’s what the team chooses to do — and whether that’s the outcome Adams is trying to instigate,” Florio wrote. “… The Jets surely don’t have a spot for him, not with so many solid receivers on the roster. The Saints would be an intriguing option, allowing for another reunion with Derek Carr.

“Fascinating possibilities, as contenders go, include the Bills and Giants. Regardless, a trade is not an impossibility. The cap consequence is manageable, and the current cap charge is unavoidable.”

Florio added that if the Raiders elect to open the door to offers for Adams, they would then “need a significant haul” in such a trade due to a few reasons.

“They would need a significant haul to justify what was surrendered for a single 17-game, no-playoffs season,” Florio wrote. “If they should get one, maybe they would take it. Again, 12 days from now, the cap consequence won’t be nearly as bad as it would be today.”

Adams recorded 100 receptions for 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches in the 2022 season. He has four years left on his contract with the Raiders.