The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year team option for All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, according to Ian Rapoport. Jefferson is set to earn $19.7 million from the Vikings in 2024, but Minnesota surely will look to sign him to a contract extension this year or the next.

Jefferson has been maybe the best pass-catcher in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020. In just three seasons, Jefferson has over 4800 receiving yards and has scored a total of 26 touchdowns. He caught a career-high 128 passes for 1809 yards in 2022, both of which led the league.

The Vikings won 13 games last season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell but failed to win a playoff game. Despite the recent success, the Vikings could have a bit of a new look offense over the next couple of seasons. Rumors surround running back Dalvin Cook’s future and quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his current contract.

There is a chance that Minnesota will extend both Jefferson and Cousins before the regular season begins. Jefferson will demand top dollar, most likely becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Tyreek Hill currently has the highest average annual salary at $30 million a year, while Davante Adams has the highest contract total with $140 million according to Over the Cap.

There probably wasn’t any question that Justin Jefferson was going to get this option picked up after his rookie season. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind after he followed up his first year in the NFL with two more stellar campaigns. The Vikings have a gift of a player catching passes on their offense.