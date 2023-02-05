Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is not hiding the fact that he wants to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams is openly recruiting Rodgers to join him with the Raiders, and after joking (or not?) that the quarterback is moving to his neighborhood, he followed it up with another tweet that got the whole NFL world buzzing.

Recently a fan told Rodgers that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” in Las Vegas, to which the veteran quarterback replied, “Tell him to buy me a house. He’s got that money now.”

Adams certainly saw the response. Amusingly enough, he hinted on Saturday that he just went house shopping as he tweeted “House shopping is fun…”

House shopping is fun… — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) February 5, 2023

Is Davante Adams saying here that he just looked for a house for Aaron Rodgers? Or did he help him look for one in his Las Vegas neighborhood?

While it is entirely possible that there is nothing more to the tweets other than an attempt to stir the pot and send a message to Aaron Rodgers that he wants him by his side, Adams is certainly making headlines for it.

It remains to be seen where Rodgers will end up playing. He is expected to make his decision weeks after the Super Bowl, though there have been talks that he has played his last game with the Green Bay Packers. With that said, don’t be surprised if he really ends up reuniting with his favorite target in Adams in Las Vegas.