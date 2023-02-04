Aaron Rodgers is clearly enjoying being one of the hottest topics in the NFL right now. Rodgers, who is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, quipped that he “wasn’t going to San Fran” when asked if there was any news he wanted to share with the world earlier this week. This time, a fan told him that former Green Bay Packers teammate and Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams was “looking for a neighbor.” Aaron Rodgers was prepared with another joke, as he told the fan to tell the Raiders star to “buy him a house“, per The Sporting News.

“Tell him to buy me a house. He’s got that money now.”

There you have it folks! Aaron Rodgers will be Davante Adams’ “neighbor” with the Raiders, so long as Adams foots the bill for his house.

Adams, who signed a five-year, $141 million contract with the Raiders last offseason, should have no trouble finding some extra cash, especially with his squad in the market for a new quarterback as they look to trade longtime starter Derek Carr.

And what better quarterback than his old Packers teammate and friend, who helped him earn All-Pro honors in back-to-back years during their last two seasons together?

Surely that would be worth sacrificing some of that contract money for.

In all seriousness, the Raiders are very much in play for Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly won’t be traded to an NFC team.

Adams must know it too, as he cracked a joke of his own during a question-and-answer with fans.

The Raiders star was asked which neighborhood Rodgers would be going to, to which he replied, “mine.”

It’s unclear where Aaron Rodgers will end up.

In the meantime, NFL fans will be entertained by moments like these.