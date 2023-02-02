With Aaron Rodgers’ future up in the air, the rumors are swirling that the Green Bay Packers quarterback could either be traded or end up retiring. One team that is constantly linked is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are expected to move Derek Carr this offseason. With Rodgers’ former co-star Davante Adams now donning the Silver and Black, the wide receiver fueled the trade speculation Wednesday with a one-word tweet.

Perhaps this means nothing. Or, Adams has been talking to Rodgers about possibly reuniting. Las Vegas brought in the wideout to hopefully help them make the playoffs because of his chemistry with Carr. The two starred together at Fresno State. And while Davante registered 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 TDs, the Raiders stunk.

It’s no secret they need another QB, but would Rodgers be the answer? He’s no spring chicken and Vegas would have to search for a long-term signal-caller because the 39-year-old is going to call it quits sooner rather than later. Plus, he’s owed nearly $60 million next season. That means the Raiders need to clear a ton of cap space to even acquire him in the first place.

On the other hand, there is no question he’d light it up in Sin City with Davante Adams. The duo was unstoppable for years in Green Bay. By the sounds of it, Adams definitely thinks it’s worth it for Vegas to explore a trade for his former quarterback. After Tom Brady’s retirement, they really could pursue this possibility. Only time will tell.