Throughout the offseason, one of the biggest Las Vegas Raiders storylines has been the contract situation of running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs and the Raiders have finally found a resolution, and Davante Adams couldn't be happier.

The RB agreed to an updated one-year, $12 million contract to remain with the Raiders this season. With Jacobs fully back, Adams is ready to prove just how potent the Raiders can be, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I'm excited about it,” Adams said. “I know he's definitely excited. He got all the business side out of the way and now it's time to ball.”

“Obviously, he's a key and vital part of this offense and so having him around is going to bring more confidence to the team,” Adams continued. “And I know he's been working too, so he'll be ready to get it. So we're definitely all excited.”

Jacobs burst onto the scene last year with the best season of his four year career. He set new highs in rushing attempts (340), rushing yards (1,653) and tied his career-high in rushing touchdowns with 12. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards with no other RB surpassing 1,600 yards on the ground.

Davante Adams put together another miraculous performance through the air last year, in the midst of Jacobs' heroics. Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14 while his 1,516 receiving yards ranked third in the NFL.

With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the Raiders' offense is set to look a bit different in 2023. But with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams as offensive threats, Las Vegas certainly has a strong core to work with heading into the upcoming season.