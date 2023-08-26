Josh Jacobs is back!

Las Vegas Raiders fans got great news Saturday when the team was able to come to terms with running back Josh Jacobs to a $12 million deal. Mark Davis joined Raiders fans and players including Maxx Crosby in the excitement to have Jacobs back ahead of the regular season.

During an interview, Davis shared just how important Jacobs is to him and the team.

“I love him, I love Josh,” Davis said. “He’s phenomenal. He was the heart of our team, in my mind. He came to play every day. Tough, tough, tough guy. Just really proud of him. He was a Raider … If we had 22 Josh Jacobs on the roster, with that mentality, amazing,” via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

The deal will bring Jacobs back to the team after he's been holding out since refusing to sign the franchise tag. Though this deal may not offer long-term security, it does give about $2 million more the year than the franchise tag would have. Jacobs will then become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The new agreement is also crucial for the Raiders upcoming season. Josh Jacobs had a tremendous season in 2022, leading the league in rushing with 1,653 yards and earning First Team All-Pro honors. His incredible season came after a disappointing 2021 where he only rushed for 872 yards after starting his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons. His running ability will be a huge help for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who always had a strong running game to back him up while playing with the San Francisco 49ers.