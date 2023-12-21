Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams must be an awesome teammate.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is as generous to his teammates as he is unforgiving to opposing defensive backs. His Raiders brothers will likely agree. After all, he apparently gifted them all with Louis Vuittons, Jordans, and Beats, according to Logan Reever.

Adams can certainly afford to be so generous, as he's one of the best-paid players in the NFL today. It can be recalled that the Raiders star wideout inked a five-year deal worth $140 million back in 2022. His base salary for the 2023 NFL season is $6.03 million. Even accounting for taxes and other deductions, Adams must still have plenty of dough in the bank.

Adams must also be in a good mood this week as the Raiders are coming off a ridiculous 63-21 win in Week 15 at home over the Los Angeles Chargers to snap a three-game losing skid. Against the Bolts, Adams had 101 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches and 12 targets. Although the Raiders are still just 6-8 with relatively dim hopes to book a spot in the playoffs, Adams continues to be a terrific asset downfield for the team.

So far this season, the former Fresno State Bulldogs star has 968 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 84 receptions and 140 targets.

The gifts can also bolster the morale of the Raiders heading into a tough and crucial matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium right on Christmas Day. The Raiders lost to Kansas City in the first meeting this season back in Week 12, 31-17, during which Adams had 73 receiving yards on five catches.