Davante Adams took out his frustration on a passing cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

The Raiders appeared to be on their way to a solid win after dominating the first half, 20-10. However, as usual, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to an intense comeback to pull off a narrow 30-29 victory.

Adams did play well for the Raiders, recording two receiving touchdowns as he showed his chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr. The quarterback-receiver duo even connected for a touchdown to bring Las Vegas to within one in the closing stages.

Naturally, Adams was mad that they lost a game they could have easily won. Nonetheless, he wasn’t able to hold back his anger and pushed a camera crew on his way to the tunnel.

This is an unbelievably unacceptable behavior by Davante Adams. We all love the game, we all know tensions get high. This warrants a suspension and/or a hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/SJTzxETwtP — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) October 11, 2022

Here’s a closer look at the moment. Davante Adams can be seen staring down at the man for a moment:

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

It remains to be seen how the NFL will respond to the situation, but as Preston Moore of News Channel 10 noted, it could warrant a fine or some sort of punishment. While his frustrations are understandable, Adams knows better that there is no room for such kinds of action in the league.

For what it’s worth, the Raiders wideout has publicly apologized to the man he pushed, explaining that it was just a mix of frustration and the man suddenly appearing on his way. The victim, for his part, has yet to address the situation.