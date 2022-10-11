Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night. And it’s not because of his play, but rather what he did after their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams was caught on camera shoving a guy as he was walking to the tunnel. The guy–who seemed to be a cameraman–was passing by and unfortunately appeared in front of the Raiders wideout. Adams took his frustration out on the man and pushed him hard, causing him to fall.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Naturally, it left the NFL Twitter world in shock. A lot of people expressed their disappointment with his action, with some noting that a suspension or fine should come his way for the unacceptable behavior and action.

Expect Davante Adams to fine for this dick headed move. #LVvsKC #MNF https://t.co/oKrtpcba33 — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) October 11, 2022

Davante adams a bum for shoving that cameraman — B. Ulises🥂 (@lavishraps) October 11, 2022

I’m a big Davante Adams fan but that was uncalled for. Poor dude was just doing his job — nic🐥 (@nicduquette4) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile, others chose to poke fun at the situation. A lot used funny memes to joke about the guy suing Adams.

How I would of acted if Davante Adams pushed me 😂😂 #MondayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/Sgyy6Ray69 — Mr. Ridiculous (@PBJordan87) October 11, 2022

Me acting like Chinese is my primary language due to "head trauma" if Davante Adams pushed me like that: pic.twitter.com/VBiXIvsV01 — SPIN KAZAMA ➡️☯️⬅️ #PayLamar (@MillyBeamen) October 11, 2022

Me showing to court after being pushed by Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/eX3jI9m1WD — L. Curiel (@NotLuisCuriel) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams has since issued a public apology to the guy when talking to reporters postgame. He also took to Twitter to share his feelings on the matter, saying he immediately “felt horrible” after realizing what he did.

The NFL or the Raiders have yet to address the issue, but it certainly hasn’t been a good look for the league overall. It remains to be seen if Adams will also be punished in any way for his actions, though the increasing scrutiny on the situation should put more pressure on a sanction.

What Adams did is definitely unacceptable. There is simply no room in the NFL for such actions, frustrated or not. Besides, the guy is just doing his job and probably didn’t notice the star wideout.