After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 3, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get back into the win category when they host the Cleveland Browns. They may be without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who landed on the Thursday injury report with a hamstring problem.

Adams is the team's best receiver and a big-play threat. He is tied for the team lead in receptions with Brock Bowers. Adams has caught 18 passes for 207 yards and 1 touchdown. However, if Adams is unable to play with the hamstring injury reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it will be much more difficult for the Raiders to move the ball efficiently against the Browns.

The Raiders have lost two of their first three games, including their season opener to the division rival Los Angeles Chargers. Their only victory came in Week 2 on the road against the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders have a significant injury report this week, and the new additions are Adams, who was listed as limited, as is LB Kana'i Mauga with a calf injury. Tight end Michael Mayer missed practice for personal reasons.

Other than Adams, the most notable name on the injury report is superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. He did not participate at all due to an an ankle injury.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not participate in the session.

Offensive issues have plagued Raiders in the early going

Head coach Antonio Pierce has not seen the Raiders play consistent offense so far this season as the running game has been deficient.

The Raiders rank 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 51.0 yards per game. That figures is more than 21 yards fewer than the Chicago Bears, the team that ranks 31st in that category.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew has had turnover issues. He has completed 73 of 99 passes for 747 yards with 3 TDs and 3 interceptions.

Running back Zamir White has rushed for 102 yards on 32 carries, and he is averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He has not scored a touchdown nor has he had any runs of 20 yards or longer.

Davante Adams is getting some assistance on the receiving front from Bowers, who has caught 18 of the 21 passes that have been thrown in his direction.