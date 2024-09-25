The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback situation has been one of the more intriguing ones to monitor coming into this NFL season. Antonio Pierce and the Raiders eventually opted to go with veteran Gardner Minshew over youngster Aidan O'Connell to start the year and have started 1-2.

Despite the slow start and a humiliating loss on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders are sticking with Minshew as their starting quarterback heading into a Week 4 clash with the Cleveland Browns. Following the news, star wide receiver Davante Adams spoke about the front office asking for his input about the quarterback situation with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show.

“I would say that it definitely means a lot to me that they approach,” Adams said. “I'm a player. I get paid to play, I don't get paid to make those type of decisions with personnel and all that. The fact that they care enough and they trust me enough to ask for my opinion or get my ‘approval' is definitely a good feeling.”

Adams' situation is one to monitor after he was unhappy with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback last year for the Raiders. So far this season, the former Packers star has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets.

Should the Raiders go to Aidan O'Connell at quarterback?

The Raiders opted to go with Gardner Minshew at quarterback to start this season, as the veteran gives Antonio Pierce, Davante Adams and company the best chance to win right now. Minshew has played solid football so far this year, completing nearly 74% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Notably, he led the Raiders to a shocking Week 2 comeback against the Baltimore Ravens.

Minshew has earned the right to stay as the starter for now, but if the Raiders continue to lose games and this season slips away from them, they should see what O'Connell has to offer. Las Vegas is rebuilding, and running Minshew out there without staying in playoff contention doesn't make a lot of sense. Minshew has been in the league long enough to know what he is, and it would be wise for the Raiders to see if O'Connell has improved from his performance last year.

If O'Connell hasn't improved, then the Raiders can turn their attention to acquiring a starting quarterback this offseason, either in free agency or the NFL Draft. Minshew should get the chance to keep the Raiders around in the playoff race, but if they get on a losing streak, look for O'Connell to take the reins.