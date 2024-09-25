Amidst a slow start to the season, the Las Vegas Raiders could possibly see a quarterback change soon going from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell. While Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that Minshew is still the starter, it could be a matter of time for the move to happen as even ESPN feels the same.

In a column by Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, they would discuss the buzz coming out of Week 3 going into Week 4 where the question was posed of “What are you hearing on who could be the next quarterback to get benched?” While the easy answer is Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers since Jordan Love is expected to come back, the one player to be benched due to lackluster performance is Minshew per Graziano.

“I mean, technically it's the Packers' Malik Willis, since Jordan Love sounds like he's close to coming back,” Graziano wrote. “But that's not the answer you're looking for here. So I'm going to go with the Raiders' Gardner Minshew for my first choice.”

Gardner Minshew could be sitting for Raiders sooner rather than later

There is no doubt that the Raiders finding some quarterback consistency is huge even when they are asking for the advice of star Davante Adams. Graziano would continue on by saying that even when Minshew won the starting job before the season, one “couldn't rule out the possibility” of Las Vegas going back to O'Connell.

“When Minshew won a training camp battle with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job, it seemed like you couldn't rule out the possibility of the two flip-flopping back and forth all season,” Graziano wrote. “The Raiders played a lousy game and lost to the Panthers on Sunday, and coach Antonio Pierce was clearly not happy afterward. I'm not saying Minshew was one of the guys Pierce was accusing of making “business decisions” in that game, but he is 24th in QBR (44.1) through three weeks. We often see teams make a change at starting QB just to shake things up, even when it's not all the quarterback's fault. I wouldn't be surprised to see O'Connell starting soon.”

Raiders upset over Ravens could be enough to keep Minshew starting job

This conversation comes after the Raiders' offense was sluggish against a struggling Carolina Panthers team, but Jeremy Fowler would bring up a valid point that the upset win over the Baltimore Ravens could give Minshew another week to prove himself. He would even say that while Minshew won the job, there was “some” that thought O'Connell had the “slight edge” coming off starting 10 games the season prior.

“The heat is squarely on Minshew, but his Week 2 upset of Baltimore might be enough to buy him another week,” Fowler wrote. “Still, it's important to remember that some with the Raiders thought O'Connell had a slight edge coming out of offseason workouts/minicamp, and neither quarterback truly separated himself in the preseason. But I'll go with New England. The Drake Maye chatter will only mushroom from here. And the sense I got all offseason was that Jacoby Brissett would be the starter but might need to win enough games to keep the job.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 1-2 as their next game is against the Cleveland Browns this upcoming Sunday.