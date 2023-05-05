Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson entered the 2023 NFL Draft as a potential top-3 pick, with many analysts and observers noting that the Houston Texans could look to add an elite pass-rusher with the second overall pick.

Instead, the Texans took quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick before completing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals that landed them the No. 3 pick, a selection that they used to draft Will Anderson Jr., a highly touted defensive end that starred for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The combination of the Texans’ moves and the top three quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — going off the board by the time the Raiders got to pick at No. 7 not only made the Raiders choice simple but exciting.

At least in the mind of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Going into it, we weren’t sure whether he was going to be there or not,” Ziegler says of drafting Wilson. “And so, (we were) very excited when we saw that [Wilson] was still there and excited to have him.”