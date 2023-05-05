Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson entered the 2023 NFL Draft as a potential top-3 pick, with many analysts and observers noting that the Houston Texans could look to add an elite pass-rusher with the second overall pick.
Instead, the Texans took quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick before completing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals that landed them the No. 3 pick, a selection that they used to draft Will Anderson Jr., a highly touted defensive end that starred for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The combination of the Texans’ moves and the top three quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — going off the board by the time the Raiders got to pick at No. 7 not only made the Raiders choice simple but exciting.
At least in the mind of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.
“Going into it, we weren’t sure whether he was going to be there or not,” Ziegler says of drafting Wilson. “And so, (we were) very excited when we saw that [Wilson] was still there and excited to have him.”
“With three quarterbacks gone in the top 4, they knew that one of their four targets would be available at No. 7,” Raiders owner Mark Davis explains to ESPN. “Then it became a fait accompli… Tyree was the man.”
“It made sense for us,” Ziegler continues.
Wilson, who broke his right foot shortly before the end of the 2022 season, slid down multiple boards because of his medical records. However, Ziegler and the Raiders had a more optimistic outlook about his future.
“If it was something that was going to keep us from [drafting him], obviously we wouldn’t have done that. We have players that aren’t on the board for medical reasons.”