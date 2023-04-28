Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It’s always a good idea to stock up on your pass rush. Getting pressure on the quarterback is one of the keys to a good defense. It makes life a whole lot easier for the rest of your defense if you can rattle their offense. The Las Vegas Raiders likely had this in mind during the 2023 NFL Draft, when they selected EDGE star Tyree Wilson. The prospect of having Wilson alongside Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones has the Vegas front office excited, per Paul Gutierrez.

“#Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly cites Wilson’s versatility on the line. “It adds to what we can do with our defensive packages.””

“#Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, on Tyree Wilson joining an edge rusher room already boasting Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones: “The more the merrier. His ability to disrupt.””

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When you play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, you need to throw everything and the kitchen sink at him. You can’t let the star get comfortable in the pocket and dissect you. Your best shot is to try and force him out and rattle him. Yes, Mahomes can beat you with his legs, but it’s still a lower chance than just letting him sit there. This is the plan that the Raiders are trying to employ when they drafted Tyree Wilson.

Yes, the Raiders still have other glaring holes on their defense. The secondary still remains an issue on their roster. Those issues can still be addressed in the Day 2 and maybe Day 3 of the draft. For now, it seems like Las Vegas is happy with their pick. It might be some time before he makes his debut, though.