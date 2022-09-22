The Las Vegas Raiders have not been off to the best of starts in the new campaign. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in particular, has not been at his best, throwing almost as many touchdowns (four) as interceptions (three) while sporting a mediocre pass completion rate of 61%, and he’s drawn scathing criticism over his performance, most notably from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

After losing a close game to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-19, in Week 1, the Raiders appeared to be on track for their first victory of the season against the Arizona Cardinals, but they ended up choking away a 20-0 lead, falling short 29-23 in overtime.

However, it has only been two games, and Derek Carr feels like his struggles stem from the fact that he is still trying to acclimate to the system established by new head coach Josh McDaniels, the longtime offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

“I mean, when you get out there and you do it, it’s different from the sideline. Training camp’s different, right? There’s a different clock in the game because now I’m getting hit,” Carr said, per ESPN.

Carr hasn’t had the best of track records in adapting to coaching changes, with his QBR dropping everytime a new offensive coordinator or head coach is at the helm. However, Carr is confident that he will soon get in the rhythm of McDaniels’ game plan.

“I feel so much more comfortable than I did, like, a month ago,” Carr added. “This far along in my career, hopefully I can be able to grab [the gameplan] fast and see something and do what [McDaniels is] teaching me. Again, I’m not perfect, by any stretch… but I’m trying my best just to execute it exactly as he sees it.'”

Nonetheless, McDaniels is still optimistic about Carr’s performances, and if his play during the second-half against the Chargers and first-half against the Cardinals are any indication, all McDaniels will be hoping for is that Carr puts it all together.

“He processes it so quickly and then can go out there and execute it,” McDaniels said.

Derek Carr and the Raiders will be facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, which will be Carr’s chance to execute McDaniels’ game plan to a T. This time, he hopes he could finish the job in both halves.

“We’re very close. But close doesn’t count in winning football games,” Carr said.