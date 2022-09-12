Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

Derek Carr said he was way too aggressive. pic.twitter.com/z5mepjL9Wd — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 11, 2022

Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he went just 22 of 37 for 295 passing yards. While he had a pair of passing touchdowns, those got dwarfed by the three interceptions he threw and the five sacks he took at the hands of the Chargers’ new-look defense that now features Khalil Mack. The Chargers linebacker had a memorable debut for the Chargers, with Mack coming away with a total of three sacks and six tackles. Derek Carr’s protection unit struggled all game long, but at least the Raiders’ offensive line will not be seeing Mack every week. Overall, the Raiders lost 29 yards on the sacks Carr took.

The Raiders’ loss also spoiled the debut of wide receiver Davante Adams with his new team. The former Green Bay Packers wideout collected a game-high 141 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions and 17 catches, but he could have had more if it weren’t for the subpar play under center by Derek Carr and the Raiders offensive line. The Raiders also had a slow start in the game, scoring just three points in the first half to 17 by the Chargers.

Now, the Raiders will have to spend the coming days figuring out a fix to the woes that doomed them in Week 1 before facing off with fellow Week 1 loser, Arizona Cardinals, in Week 2 at home.