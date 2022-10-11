Derek Carr hits impressive career milestone with 58-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are currently taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be a season-defining Week 5 matchup.

Through the start of the second quarter, the Raiders are leading 14-0. And this is due in part to a massive play from Carr.

Carr connected with his star wide receiver Davante Adams on a huge 58-yard touchdown.

DEREK CARR'S 200TH CAREER TOUCHDOWN WAS A BEAUTY! THE RAIDERS STRIKE FIRST 📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/TrHiKoNT39 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2022

Not only did the touchdown put the Raiders up, but it was also Derek Carr’s 200th career pass. While he may be upset that Adams launched the ball into the stands, he will be proud to become the first Raiders quarterback to achieve this feat.

With this achievement, Carr has shown why he should be the Raiders leading man. He has proven to be everything the Raiders could have asked for when they selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Derek Carr is the first QB in Raiders history to throw 200 touchdown passes. Three QBs were selected ahead of Carr in the 2014 NFL Draft: Blake Bortles, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater. Carr has more pass TD than that trio combined (182). pic.twitter.com/dU6cQP29bR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2022

Carr has made his case as to why he is the best quarterback that was taken in the 2014 NFL draft. While being the fourth quarterback taken, he has carved out the best career. And he has also scored more touchdowns than all three of them combined.

Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater, and Johnny Manziel, who were all taken ahead of Carr have just 182 combined touchdowns. The Raiders QB1 has now reached 200.

Through the first five games of the season, Carr has been reliable for this Raiders offense. While they sit at 1-3, he has made a fair share of big plays. Heading into Week 5, he had thrown for 1,038 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He looks to now put on a big performance in front of the whole country.