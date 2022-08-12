Derek Carr, Raiders can breathe sigh of relief with Darren Waller injury update

The Las Vegas Raiders received a positive report after initial troubling news. Star tight end Darren Waller, who had been held out of training camp due to a hamstring ailment, is reportedly expected to be fine, per Adam Schefter.

Hamstring injuries tend to be tricky. Sometimes, they are harmless and simply require rest. But in other scenarios, they are the type of ailments which can hamper an athlete for an entire season. Fortunately, according to Schefter, Waller’s hamstring predicament is not considered serious.

Darren Waller has become one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets. In an era where tight ends are a crucial part of a team’s passing game, Waller has stepped up as a receiving option without question.

Despite being limited to 11 games last season, Waller reeled in 55 receptions to go along with 665 yards. His numbers would have been amongst the best in the league for tight ends had he played the entire season. In 2020, he tallied just under 1,200 receiving yards and posted 107 receptions. He added 9 touchdowns for good measure.

Derek Carr will continue to utilize Darren Waller in the Raiders’ passing attack as long as the 29-year old tight end remains on the field. Las Vegas is fortunate that his injury isn’t considered serious.

The Raiders enjoyed a successful 2021 campaign. However, they are looking to take the next step forward in 2022. They believe they are capable of winning their division and making a deep postseason run. At the very least, they will be one of the more exciting teams to watch in the league this year.