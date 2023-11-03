Former Raiders QB Derek Carr poured his heart out to Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler after they were fired on Halloween night.

The Las Vegas Raiders prepare to face the New York Giants on Sunday in a cross-conference NFL matchup. The 3-5 Raiders have had a challenging 2023-24 season. Las Vegas recently fired former head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Former Raiders QB Derek Carr responded to the news, and his comments will stir the hearts of Las Vegas fans.

Derek Carr shows compassion for Raiders' Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

As a 10-year NFL veteran, Carr knows how tough it is to go through coaching and team changes. He reflected on his experiences and wished McDaniels and Ziegler the best after they were fired on Halloween night.

“I've been through it, and this business is so tough that we forget the human side of things. So, my heart is for Josh and Dave and my friends over there dealing with another change,” Carr said, per NFL.com.

The veteran QB continued, “As they know, and I've told them, I wish them the absolute best. So, to see that it's hard. It breaks your heart for the families.”

McDaniels' and Ziegler's time with the Raiders did not result in many on-the-field wins. However, their stints with the team were instrumental in helping the franchise get settled in Las Vegas.

The Raiders moved to their new home in 2020. A couple of years later, the franchise named Zigeler the GM. At the same, McDaniels was brought in as the head coach. The former team leaders were unsuccessful, but their efforts will contribute to the future prosperity of the franchise.

At the moment, the Raiders are focused on defending their home stadium against the Giants in Week 9 for a much-needed momentum swing.