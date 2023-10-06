The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a challenging season. The Raiders are tied for last in the AFC West. In addition, the Las Vegas football team has dealt with drama surrounding defensive end Chandler Jones. Jones was cut from the team in late September. This was after he was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. Questions about his mental health have arisen from his recent actions.

Now, Jones is claiming he was never cut from the Raiders.

Is Chandler Jones okay?

Jones says he is in the process of getting back on the field, per his X (Twitter) post. His claim is confounding and raises concern about the status of his mental health.

Jones has made several conspiring social media posts. A lot of the posts are erratic, and fans cannot seem to make sense of them. Additionally, he seems to have a feud with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and team owner Mark Davis.

Whatever happened during Jones' time with the Raiders seems to have contributed to the downfall of his career and mental health.

Las Vegas is looking for a way to bounce back during a season that has rapidly gone downhill. Fortunately, there is hope for the Raiders, as the halfway point of the NFL season has not yet arrived.

There is still time for Las Vegas' football organization to make sense of things and get wins.

There is still hope for Chandler Jones to overcome the adversity he is facing as well. As he navigates personal challenges and the loss of his position on the Raiders, the NFL world supports him and wishes him the best.