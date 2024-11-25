The Las Vegas Raiders had to make a change at quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos after Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone. Desmond Ridder came in and finished the game, but the Raiders still lost. Now with Minshew out for the season, the big question is between Ridder and Aidan O'Connell, who will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season?

“Ridder seems to be in line to start in Week 13, but O'Connell, who's fractured thumb was expected to keep him out for four to six weeks, is eligible to come off injured reserve this week,” NFL Network's Michael Baca wrote. “That potential return has two days fewer than any normal week, however, as the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday.”

The Raiders have been shuffling quarterbacks all season, so this isn't anything new when it comes to position. There could also be a change that O'Connell and Ridder both play in the second half of the season.

What will the Raiders do at quarterback?

The Raiders have played all three of their quarterbacks this season. Gardner Minshew won the starting job at the beginning of the season and then lost it to Aidan O'Connell when they were 2-3. O'Connell then suffered a fractured thumb against the Los Angeles Rams, and Minshew took his job back.

After Minshew broke his collarbone, Desmond Ridder came into the game and fumbled the ball on his second snap. On the Raiders' next offensive drive, Ridder led the team to the red zone, but they didn't come away with any points as he was sacked as time expired.

With the Raiders losing their seventh game in a row, it's possible at this point during the season that they're just trying to see what they have in some of their young players. Ridder and O'Connell could be playing for who is the starting quarterback next season for the Raiders, or they could be auditioning for another job.

The Raiders will most likely look for another quarterback in the draft, depending on where they finish in the standings. It's been a rollercoaster season for the team, and it feels like they need a fresh start. It's not certain if there will be any change-ups with the coaching staff, but there will definitely be a different set of players coming in. As of now, the Raiders just need to focus on finishing this season and see if they can continue to stay competitive in their games.