The Las Vegas Raiders got the job done in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. They did not have the smoothest of performances on the field on Sunday, but the Raiders did just enough to outlast Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a 17-16 victory on the road to get to a 1-0 record. It was also the first win with the Raiders for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who hooked up in the middle of the field with wide receiver Davante Adams after the game to celebrate the success in enemy territory.

Garoppolo completed 20 of his 26 throws for 200 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once but the offensive line did a decent job protecting him, as he did not absorb a sack the entire game. Adams, meanwhile, had subpar numbers by his lofty standards, recording just 66 receiving yards on six catches and nine receptions, but he'd take it so long as his team got away with a victory. It was Jakobi Meyers, however, who stole the show downfield for the Raiders, as he paced the team with 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions and 10 targets.

Garoppolo has inherited the quarterback throne in Las Vegas left this year by former Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who is now with the New Orleans Saints. And so far, it appears as though Garoppolo is doing just fine as the Raiders starter under center. Las Vegas signed Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth $72.75 million last March, hoping that he would be able to raise the team's level of play on offense.

The Raiders can keep it going in Week 2 when they face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road.