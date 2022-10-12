Full details on Raiders’ Davante Adams assault charge

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams found himself in some hot water following the incident with a cameraman in the aftermath of the Monday Night Football loss vs. the Chiefs. After it was reported that Adams was slapped with a misdemeanor assault charge after shoving over the cameraman, Ian Rapoport clarified that it was actually a city ordinance violation. The distinction is that a city ordinance violation carries less weight than a misdemeanor assault charge, though it can still result in jail time.

Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

As Rapoport denotes, a city ordinance violation carries a fine ranging anywhere from $250-$1,000 and can result in as many as 180 days in jail. It’s unclear whether Adams will actually spend any time behind bars.

The incident occurred in the immediate aftermath of the Raiders’ 30-29 Monday Night Football loss against the rival Chiefs. The Raiders fell to 1-4 following the defeat, and Adams, in a moment of frustration, shoved a photographer who walked in front of him to the ground.

Davante Adams apologized via Twitter in the aftermath, but it seems as if that apology has fallen on deaf ears. The photographer filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department the following day.

There’s a chance that Adams will be disciplined by the NFL as a result of the incident on Monday night. A suspension for Adams remains a possibility, though a ruling on that will not be made just yet.

In the loss to the Chiefs, Adams made three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.