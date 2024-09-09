The Las Vegas Raiders are starting a new era after the franchise parted ways with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. New Raiders GM Tom Telesco is adamant about making moves to better support the team, and defensive end Kyree Wilson's injury adds another challenge.

Wilson left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee ailment and was unable to return. He adds to the list of Las Vegas' injured defensive contributors, including Malcolm Koonce. Nevertheless, Tom Telesco has a plan to help make up for the defense's void.

The Raiders GM is working to address the defensive end position, Antonio Pierce says, per Vegas Nation reporter Vincent Bonsignore.

Wilson suffered a knee sprain against the Chargers on Sunday, but thankfully, the Raiders got an encouraging update on his status.

Wilson's injury is not believed to be long-term, and his knee is structurally sound, Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The news is a great relief, but the team will still need to have increased depth during Wilson and Koonce's hiatuses.

Las Vegas put up a good fight on Sunday, but JK Dobbins and the Chargers got the best of them. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown on just 10 carries. He posed major problems for the Raiders defense along with Justin Herbert.

On the bright side, Las Vegas received a stout effort from Gardner Minshew despite his one interception. Minshew ended the game with 257 yards and one TD.

The Raiders must tighten up their offensive execution for future matchups. They gave up two sacks and fumbled twice on Sunday. Their opponents will get any easier, as they take on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

It will be interesting to what Tom Telesco does to give the team more support as they continue their early season run.