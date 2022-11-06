The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.

Joke, embarrassing, pathetic. What ever you can think of about the Raiders. Downright pitiful. — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) November 6, 2022

Wow — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 6, 2022

Coming off of a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 and a bye week in between, the Raiders had an opportunity on Sunday to potentially save their season’s hopes against the Jaguars and fell violently short of that goal. The lone bright spot from the game in the form of wide receiver Davante Adams’ ten receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns is not enough to inspire hope. What makes this season particularly frustrating for Raiders supporters is that the losses recorded this season are not the result of wide scoring margins.

Raiders are now 2-6, including an 0-5 record in games decided by a TD or less. https://t.co/29LJMjdLVT — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 6, 2022

The question that now looms most prominent in the Raiders organization is what to make of former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who had not held a head coaching position before this year since being fired by the Denver Broncos in 2010.

All I’ll say is, Josh McDaniels hasn’t proven near enough in his career to make it unreasonable to ask if he should be fired. https://t.co/BqH4MoNw4i — Chris Towers Is In Football Season (@CTowersCBS) November 6, 2022

Next on the schedule for the Raiders is a Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Exactly how hot the “hot seat” is for Josh McDaniels will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion for the remainder of the 2022 season. Can the Raiders turn things around now, or is it too late?